Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency

Saharanpur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Saharanpur will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Saharanpur constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Behat, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband and Rampur Maniharan.

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Raghav Lakhanpal won the seat by defeating his closest rival Congress leader Imran Masood by a margin of 65,090 votes. While Raghav Lakhanpal bagged 4,72,999 votes, Imran Masood won 4,07,909 votes.

In Saharanpur, 76.15 per cent or 11,94,649 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 14 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 11 of them were forfeited.

In the 2009 election, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Jagdish Singh Rana had won from Saharanpur by winning 3,54,807 votes as against Samajwadi Party's Rasheed Masood who bagged 2,69,934 votes.

BJP has yet again nominated Raghav Lakhanpal from the seat. Congress leader Imran Masood and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Hazi Fazalur Rahman are also in the fray. Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are fighting the Lok Sabha poll in alliance in Uttar Pradesh.