Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha. The Sambalpur Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1952 elections. It consists of seven Vidhan Sabha segments, of which one is reserved for the SC category and one for the ST category.

Nalini Kanta Pradhan of Biju Janata Dal, Nitesh Ganga Deb of Bharatiya Janata Party, Md. Mustukim of Bahujan Samaj Party and Sarat Pattanayak of Indian National Congress are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Puri parliamentary constituency are - Kuchinda (ST), Rengali (SC), Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Chhendipada (SC) and Athamallik.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

Odisha Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NALINI KANTA PRADHAN Biju Janata Dal 2 NITESH GANGA DEB Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MD. MUSTUKIM Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SARAT PATTANAYAK Indian National Congress 5 Atma Ram Supkar Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 6 ASHUTOSH KUMAR HANUMAN Bharat Prabhat Party 7 NABAKISHORE PRADHAN SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 8 PRABHAT KUMAR DHARUA Gondvana Gantantra Party 9 BINAY OCEAN Ambedkarite Party of India 10 SANTOSHINI KARNA Ambedkar National Congress 11 KANHU CHARAN SANBAD Independent

Also read: Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results will be declared on May 23.

Nagendra Kumar Pradhan of the BJD is the incumbent MP from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Pradhan bagged 358618 votes and trounced Suresh Pujari of the BJP who got 328042 votes.