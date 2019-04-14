Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha. The Sambalpur Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1952 elections. It consists of seven Vidhan Sabha segments, of which one is reserved for the SC category and one for the ST category.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Puri parliamentary constituency are - Kuchinda (ST), Rengali (SC), Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Chhendipada (SC) and Athamallik.

The Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency comes under General Category and its constituency number is 3.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Nagendra Kumar Pradhan of the BJD is the incumbent MP from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Pradhan bagged 358618 votes and trounced Suresh Pujari of the BJP who got 328042 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has declared Nitesh Ganga Deb as its candidate from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.

The main electoral contest here is between the BJD and the BJP though Congress, other regional parties and several independents are also in the fray here.

The Sambalpur seat has been a BJD stronghold for quite some time and the Naveen Patnaik-led party had won from here in the year 1998, 1999, 2004 and in 2014.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also going for assembly polls. The voting for the Odisha assembly will take place in four phases along with the Lok Sabha elections.