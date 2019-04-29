Sasaram Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Sasaram constituency is reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes. This constituency covers seven assembly segments– Mohania, Bhabua, Chainpur, Chenari, Sasaram and Kargahar.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Chhedi Paswan of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 63 thousand votes. He had defeated Meira Kumar of the Indian National Congress. Paswan had secured 366087 votes while Meira Kumar got 302760 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 52.72 percent across 1732 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Karra Parasu Ramaiah of the Janata Dal (United) and Baleshwar Bharti of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009 Meira Kumar, Indian National Congress managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 42 thousand votes against Muni Lal of the BJP. While Meira Kumar got 192213 seats, Muni Lal secured 149259 seats.

Other members in the fray were Lalan Paswan of the RJD and Gandhi Azad of the BSP.