Smriti Irani hits back at Oppn over degree row, says 'the more they attack, more I'll work'

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who came under attack from Opposition for furnishing 'contradictory information' about her educational qualifications in the affidavits filed for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, hit back at Congress saying that the more they attack her, the harder she will work against the grand-old party.

"In the last five years, they have attacked me in every which way possible. I only have one message for them, the more you will insult me, the more you will attack me, the harder I will work against Congress in Amethi," Smriti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI today.

#WATCH Union Minister Smriti Irani: In the last 5 years, they have attacked me in every which way possible. I only have one message for them, the more you will insult me, the more you will attack me, the harder I will work against Congress in Amethi. pic.twitter.com/ag3R9JV4yL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2019

The attack on Smriti came a day after the Union Textile Minister, who is contesting against Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, declared in her affidavit that she was not a graduate.

"Smriti Irani has proved one thing that how one can be a Class 12 pass from being a graduate. It is possible in only under Modi government," Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturdevi said.

In her affidavit on Thursday, Irani said that she passed the secondary school examination in 1991 and the senior secondary school examination in 1993.

In the category of highest educational qualification, Irani`s form says "Bachelor of Commerce Part-1" from the School of Open Learning (Correspondence), University of Delhi, with "three year degree course not completed" in brackets.

Congress also released Irani`s affidavits she had submitted during different elections she fought. The affidavits showed that she had "not completed" her three-year degree course.

In 2004, Irani`s nomination for the Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi claimed she completed a Bachelors degree in Arts in 1996 through correspondence. In 2014, Irani`s document mentioned her qualification as Bachelor of Commerce Part-1, School of Open Learning (Correspondence), University of Delhi, 1994. At an event in 2014, Irani had also claimed that she had a degree from Yale University, the Congress said.

Opposition leaders have been targeting Irani over her qualifications.