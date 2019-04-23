Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency centres on Serampore in West Bengal.

This seat is not reserved for any category and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

The Srerampur Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of five assembly segments - Jagatballavpur, Domjur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Champdani, Chanditala and Jangipara.

Kalyan Banerjee of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee won the seat by getting 614,933 votes. He defeated Tirthankar Roy of CPI(M) who had recorded 362,407 votes. BJP candidate Bappi Lahiri had secured 287,712 votes.

Banerjee, who has been representing the seat since 2009, is seeking her third term from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She will be contesting against CPI(M)'s Tirthankar Roy and BJP's Debjit Sarkar on the seat. Congress has fielded Debabrata Biswas from the seat.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23. The polling is scheduled to happen in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies of seven states during the third phase.