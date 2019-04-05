हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Srinagar is one of six Lok Sabha constituencies in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Sheikh Khalid Jehangir Bharatiya Janata Party
2 Aga Syed Mohsin Peoples Democratic Party
3 Abdual Rashid Ganie Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party
4 Farooq Abdullah Jammu & Kashmir National Conference
5 Showkat Hussain Khan Janata Dal (United)
6 Abdul Khaliq Bhat Shivsena
7 Irfan Raza Ansari Jammu & Kashmir People Conference
8 Nazir Ahmad Lone Rashtriya Jankranti Party
9 Nazir Ahmad Sofi Manvadhikar National Party
10 Bilal Sultan Independent
11 Sajjad Ahmad Dar Independent
12 Abdul Rashid Banday Independent

 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Tariq Hameed Karra of the Peoples Democratic Party- won by a margin of over 42 thousand votes. 

