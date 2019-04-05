Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Jammu and Kashmir: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Srinagar is one of six Lok Sabha constituencies in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Sheikh Khalid Jehangir Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Aga Syed Mohsin Peoples Democratic Party 3 Abdual Rashid Ganie Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 4 Farooq Abdullah Jammu & Kashmir National Conference 5 Showkat Hussain Khan Janata Dal (United) 6 Abdul Khaliq Bhat Shivsena 7 Irfan Raza Ansari Jammu & Kashmir People Conference 8 Nazir Ahmad Lone Rashtriya Jankranti Party 9 Nazir Ahmad Sofi Manvadhikar National Party 10 Bilal Sultan Independent 11 Sajjad Ahmad Dar Independent 12 Abdul Rashid Banday Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Tariq Hameed Karra of the Peoples Democratic Party- won by a margin of over 42 thousand votes.