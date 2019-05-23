close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Supriya Sule-Pawar scores hat-trick in Baramati

Mumbai: Supriya Sule-Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party was declared elected from Baramati Lok Sabha on Thursday. This is her third consecutive victory.

She secured over 650,000 votes, while her Bharatiya Janata Party rival, Kanchan R. Kool, who scored over 493,000 votes.

This makes Supriya Sule-Pawar, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the first winner from the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh, in the 2019 elections.

However, her nephew Parth Ajit Pawar, was trailing behind Shiv Sena`s Shrirang Barne with a margin of over 200,000 votes in the Maval Lok Sabha seat. 

 

