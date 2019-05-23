Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: It's BJP-AIADMK vs Congress-DMK

Chennai: Counting for 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry is all set to begin at 8 am. Election trends will start pouring in around 10 am, which will reveal the early winners and trailing candidates.

Eight hundred and twenty two candidates are in the fray from Tamil Nadu while 18 candidates contested from Puducherry.

The main battle in Tamil Nadu is between AIADMK-BJP and DMK-Congress.

This was the first major election in Tamil Nadu without the two stalwarts - J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

In the lone seat of Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress are the only two parties. The AINRC is expected to win the seat.



Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Lok Sabha election 2019 from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

# The Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu did not go to polls after the Election Commission cancelled voting here due to allegations of use of money power.

# Most of the exit polls have predicted that Congress-DMK will get close to 27-30 seats in Tamil Nadu while the BJP-AIADMK alliance will 7-9 seats.

# The final results will be considered after tallying the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.

# Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election result 2019 of 38 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry on mobile, desktop on Zee News.