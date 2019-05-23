close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 0/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    0BJP+

  • CONG+

    0CONG+

  • OTH

    0OTH

Lok Sabha election 2019

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: It's BJP-AIADMK vs Congress-DMK

The main battle in Tamil Nadu is between AIADMK-BJP and DMK-Congress. In the lone seat of Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress are the only two parties.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Lok Sabha election results 2019 live updates: It&#039;s BJP-AIADMK vs Congress-DMK

Chennai: Counting for 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry is all set to begin at 8 am. Election trends will start pouring in around 10 am, which will reveal the early winners and trailing candidates.   

Eight hundred and twenty two candidates are in the fray from Tamil Nadu while 18 candidates contested from Puducherry.

The main battle in Tamil Nadu is between AIADMK-BJP and DMK-Congress.  

This was the first major election in Tamil Nadu without the two stalwarts - J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. 

In the lone seat of Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress are the only two parties. The AINRC is expected to win the seat.
 
Stay tuned with Zee News for the live updates on Lok Sabha election 2019 from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

# The Vellore Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu did not go to polls after the Election Commission cancelled voting here due to allegations of use of money power.

# Most of the exit polls have predicted that Congress-DMK will get close to 27-30 seats in Tamil Nadu while the BJP-AIADMK alliance will 7-9 seats.

# The final results will be considered after tallying the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments.

# Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election result 2019 of 38 seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry on mobile, desktop on Zee News.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019 Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: Counting for 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh today

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: All NDA allies express faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi