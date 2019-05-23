Lok Sabha election results 2019: AIADMK-BJP vs DMK-Congress in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as trends and winners pour in

Counting for 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry has begun. Election trends started pouring in soon, revealing the early winners and trailing candidates. Eight hundred and twenty-two candidates are in the fray from Tamil Nadu while 18 candidates contested from Puducherry. The main battle in Tamil Nadu is between AIADMK-BJP and DMK-Congress. This was the first major election in Tamil Nadu without the two stalwarts - J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. In the lone seat of Puducherry, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the Congress are the only two parties. The AINRC is expected to win the seat.

Here are the latest trends of the Lok Sabha election result from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: