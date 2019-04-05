Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency number (30) is located in Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu. It was formed prior to the 1952 elections and has six Vidhan Sabha segments.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PALANIMANICKAM.S.S Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2 STALIN.R Bahujan Samaj Party 3 KRISHNAKUMAR.N Naam Tamilar Katchi 4 SAMPATH RAMADOSS Makkal Needhi Maiam 5 NATARAJAN.N.R Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) 6 PANASAIARANGAN.K.N Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi 7 ABDULBUHARI.K Independent 8 SAMANTHA.K.S Independent 9 SELVARAJ.R Independent 10 MUTHUVEL.S Independent 11 MURUGESAN.P Independent 12 VIJAYAKUMAR.T Independent

The electors in the Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.