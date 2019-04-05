हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency number (30) is located in Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu. It was formed prior to the 1952 elections and has six Vidhan Sabha segments. 

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 PALANIMANICKAM.S.S Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2 STALIN.R Bahujan Samaj Party
3 KRISHNAKUMAR.N Naam Tamilar Katchi
4 SAMPATH RAMADOSS Makkal Needhi Maiam
5 NATARAJAN.N.R Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar)
6 PANASAIARANGAN.K.N Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi
7 ABDULBUHARI.K Independent
8 SAMANTHA.K.S Independent
9 SELVARAJ.R Independent
10 MUTHUVEL.S Independent
11 MURUGESAN.P Independent
12 VIJAYAKUMAR.T Independent

 

The electors in the Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019ThanjavurTamil Nadu Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Prakash Ambedkar stirs controversy, says 'will jail EC for two days if voted to power'

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 5th April, 2019