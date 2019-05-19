Two Madhya Pradesh government employees on Lok Sabha election 2019 duty die

Bhopal: Two government employees engaged in election duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

Garu Singh Chogad, who was deployed at the Jalwat polling booth in Dhar Lok Sabha constituency, died after suffering heart failure on Sunday morning, the state's Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told reporters here.

In another incident, a presiding officer, Anil Nema, in Dewas Lok Sabha seat died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night, he said.

Polling was underway peacefully on Sunday in eight Lok Sabha seats - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa - in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, he added.