Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It is also known as Vadakara.

The Vatakara Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 3) has a total of seven assembly segments.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Vatakara parliamentary constituency are - Thalassery, Kuthuparamba, Vatakara, Kuttiadi, Nadapuram, Quilandy and Perambra.

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI.

Ramachandran Mullappally of INC is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ramachandran Mullappally received 416479 votes and defeated Advocate AN Shamseer of CPM who got 413,173 votes.

This constituency in the state was long represented by one of its most renowned political leader, Congress MP KP Unnikrishnan.

Unnikrishnan received the support of masses in Vatakara for two decades in a row, being elected as MP from 1971 to 1991.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also won from this seat in the last few Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress party strongman K Muraleedharan will take on LDF candidate P Jayarajan who is CPI (M)'s Kannur district secretary.

Muraleedharan is the sitting MLA from the Vattiyoorkav constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Congress high command had to opt for Muraleedharan as KPCC President and sitting MP of Vatakara Mullappally Ramachandran did not want to contest this election.

Ramachandran had won the Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency twice in a row.

Ramachandran is currently the sitting MLA and Congress is hoping to cash on his works to return to power.

In Vadakara, the main political tussle will be between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) with BJP being the other major party.

The BJP has re-nominated party State secretary VK Sajeevan to contest from here.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19.

Of the seven phases, Kerala will vote during the third phase on April 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.

The counting of votes will be held and results will be declared on May 23.