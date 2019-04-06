Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu. This constituency was formerly known as Sivakasi. It came into existence post the delimitation of the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ALAGARSAMY, R. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam 2 PERUMALSAMY, M. Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MANICKAM TAGORE, B. Indian National Congress 4 ARULMOZHITHEVAN, K. Naam Tamilar Katchi 5 KAVITHA, A. Ahila India Dhayaga Makkal Munnetra Katchi 6 SAKKARAVARTHY, P. All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam 7 PACKIARAJ, E. Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi 8 MANIKANDAN, R. Ezhuchi Tamilargal Munnetra Kazhagam 9 MUNIYASAMY, V. Makkal Needhi Maiam 10 ALAGARSAMY, N. Independent 11 ELANGO, S. Independent 12 UMAYORUBAGAM, M. Independent 13 GANESHKUMAR, S. Independent 14 KALYANASUNDARAM, A. Independent 15 GOVINDAN, A. Independent 16 SANKARANARAYANAN, N. Independent 17 SABARI PONRAJ, B. Independent 18 SUGAN RAJEEV, M. Independent 19 SENTHILKUMAR, S. Independent 20 SELVAKUMAR, M. Independent 21 ADVOCATE.THANGAPANDIAN, M. Independent 22 Dr.DHANUSHKODI, M. Independent 23 THIAGARAJAN, P.I.D. Independent 24 PARAMASIVA IYYAPPAN, S. Independent 25 PALANICHAMY KUDUMBAR, P. Independent 26 BACKIYARAJ, K. Independent 27 BALACHANDAR, N. Independent 28 VALLINAYAGAM, N. Independent

The electors in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.