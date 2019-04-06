हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

File Photo

The Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu. This constituency was formerly known as Sivakasi. It came into existence post the delimitation of the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ALAGARSAMY, R. Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam
2 PERUMALSAMY, M. Bahujan Samaj Party
3 MANICKAM TAGORE, B. Indian National Congress
4 ARULMOZHITHEVAN, K. Naam Tamilar Katchi
5 KAVITHA, A. Ahila India Dhayaga Makkal Munnetra Katchi
6 SAKKARAVARTHY, P. All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam
7 PACKIARAJ, E. Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
8 MANIKANDAN, R. Ezhuchi Tamilargal Munnetra Kazhagam
9 MUNIYASAMY, V. Makkal Needhi Maiam
10 ALAGARSAMY, N. Independent
11 ELANGO, S. Independent
12 UMAYORUBAGAM, M. Independent
13 GANESHKUMAR, S. Independent
14 KALYANASUNDARAM, A. Independent
15 GOVINDAN, A. Independent
16 SANKARANARAYANAN, N. Independent
17 SABARI PONRAJ, B. Independent
18 SUGAN RAJEEV, M. Independent
19 SENTHILKUMAR, S. Independent
20 SELVAKUMAR, M. Independent
21 ADVOCATE.THANGAPANDIAN, M. Independent
22 Dr.DHANUSHKODI, M. Independent
23 THIAGARAJAN, P.I.D. Independent
24 PARAMASIVA IYYAPPAN, S. Independent
25 PALANICHAMY KUDUMBAR, P. Independent
26 BACKIYARAJ, K. Independent
27 BALACHANDAR, N. Independent
28 VALLINAYAGAM, N. Independent

 

The electors in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

