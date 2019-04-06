Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu. This constituency was formerly known as Sivakasi. It came into existence post the delimitation of the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|ALAGARSAMY, R.
|Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam
|2
|PERUMALSAMY, M.
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|MANICKAM TAGORE, B.
|Indian National Congress
|4
|ARULMOZHITHEVAN, K.
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|5
|KAVITHA, A.
|Ahila India Dhayaga Makkal Munnetra Katchi
|6
|SAKKARAVARTHY, P.
|All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam
|7
|PACKIARAJ, E.
|Tamil Nadu Ilangyar Katchi
|8
|MANIKANDAN, R.
|Ezhuchi Tamilargal Munnetra Kazhagam
|9
|MUNIYASAMY, V.
|Makkal Needhi Maiam
|10
|ALAGARSAMY, N.
|Independent
|11
|ELANGO, S.
|Independent
|12
|UMAYORUBAGAM, M.
|Independent
|13
|GANESHKUMAR, S.
|Independent
|14
|KALYANASUNDARAM, A.
|Independent
|15
|GOVINDAN, A.
|Independent
|16
|SANKARANARAYANAN, N.
|Independent
|17
|SABARI PONRAJ, B.
|Independent
|18
|SUGAN RAJEEV, M.
|Independent
|19
|SENTHILKUMAR, S.
|Independent
|20
|SELVAKUMAR, M.
|Independent
|21
|ADVOCATE.THANGAPANDIAN, M.
|Independent
|22
|Dr.DHANUSHKODI, M.
|Independent
|23
|THIAGARAJAN, P.I.D.
|Independent
|24
|PARAMASIVA IYYAPPAN, S.
|Independent
|25
|PALANICHAMY KUDUMBAR, P.
|Independent
|26
|BACKIYARAJ, K.
|Independent
|27
|BALACHANDAR, N.
|Independent
|28
|VALLINAYAGAM, N.
|Independent
The electors in the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.