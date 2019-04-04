हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Vizianagram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Vizianagram in Andhra Pradesh. 

Vizianagram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Vizianagaram is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and is also one of the newer ones here – coming into existence only in 2008. It came into existence after the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India – constituted in 2002 – were implemented.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati Telugu Desam
2 Adiraju Yedla Indian National Congress
3 Bellana Chandra Sekhar Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
4 Sanyasi Raju Pakalapati Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Anandsagar Pogru Samaanya Praja Party
6 Lingala Chiranjeevi Andhra Chaitanya Party
7 Mukka Sreenivasa Rao Janasena Party
8 Govinda Rao Lagudu Jana Jagruti Party
9 Kovvuri Surya Bhavani Pyramid Party of India
10 Yella Rao Siyyadula Independent
11 Dhanalakoti Ramana Independent
12 Pentapati Rajesh Independent
13 Ramu Naidu Yijurothu Independent
14 Venkata Trindha Rao Veluri Independent

The electoral battle here is once again expected to see TDP and Congress go head-to-head with both parties looking at explosive and exhaustive rallies. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

 

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019VizianagaramAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
