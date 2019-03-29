Wardha Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11.

Wardha Constituency covers six assembly segments – Dhamangaon Railway, Morshi, Arvi, Deoli, Hinganghat and Wardha.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ramdas Tadas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of over 2.15 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Sagar Meghe.

Ramdas Tadas was earlier with the Nationalist Congress Party and later moved to BJP in 2009.

The voter turnout figure was at 67.79 percent across 1933 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Bahujan Samaj Party's Chetan Pendam and Mohd. Alim Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the year 2009, INC's Datta Meghe managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 95 thousand votes against BJP's Suresh Waghmare.

The voter turnout across 1800 polling stations for this election here was 54.60 percent. Some of the other candidates in the fray were BSP's Bipin Kangale.