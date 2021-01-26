Looking for a new two-wheeler? Here's a sneak peak of 8 upcoming bikes in 2021

As 2021 brings a new hope amid the pandemic, the automobile market is set to roll out new motorcycles in the upcoming months. And what could be better than starting the new year by getting a good number of options to choose for your favourite bike.

However, if you are confused which one to buy, here’s a quick sneak peek of 8 such upcoming models in India that might suit your taste.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 which is expected to be launched in April-May will be more expensive than the existing Classic 350 which has a starting price of Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike will be equipped with a new 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with OHC design, which produces 20.2bhp and 27Nm of torque. For transmitting power, the engine will be coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 350

Royal Enfield is coming up with several bikes this year. One of them is Interceptor 350 which will share the same engine and platform as Meteor 350. It will also be equipped with telescopic front forks instead of the USD forks and twin-spring rear shock absorbers. The motorcycle will be powered by the same 20.2bhp, 349cc single-cylinder engine.

Royal Enfield 650 cc Cruiser

Another one from the kit of Royal Enfield is the 650-cc cruiser bike, which is set to launch before Diwali 2021. It will have a longer wheelbase as against the Continental GT and Interceptor 650 and will have split seats, twin-pipe exhaust system, round tail-lamps and turn indicators and fatter rear fender. The upcoming RE 650cc cruiser is most likely to share the engine option with the Continental GT 650.

Honda CB350 Scrambler

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India will come up with a brand new Scrambler based on the Highness CB350, which was launched in October 2020. It will be equipped with the CB350’s chassis and engine. It will be powered by a 348cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 21bhp of power and 30Nm of torque. It will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

New Bajaj Pulsar 250

Bajaj Auto is planning to launch new 250cc Pulsars in 2021 and the new bikes will be based on the Duke 250’s platform. The Duke’s 250cc engine offers 30PS and 24Nm. While the Pulsar RS250 will rival the Suzuki Gixxer SF250, the NS250 will challenge the Gixxer 250.

TVS Zeppelin

TVS Motor is set to unveil a new cruiser motorcycle based on the Zeppelin cruiser concept. The bike is likely to rival the Bajaj Dominar 250. The concept model was powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder motor coupled with 1,200-watt regenerative assist motor with a 48-volt Lithium-ion battery.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Naked

TVS is also planning to launch a naked version of the Apache RR310 fully-faired model. The motorcycle will be launched to rival the KTM Duke 390. It will have USD front forks, disc brakes and Micheline Road 5 tyres. The bike will be powered by a 312cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 34PS of power and 27.3Nm of torque. The bike is also likely to offer 4 ride modes and Glide through tech plus.

Yamaha FZ-X Touring Motorcycle

Yamaha is on the verge of launching a new 250cc adventure tourer, which will be called the Yamaha FZ-X. The bike will source the 249cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor from the FZ-25. Paired to a 5-speed gearbox, this engine produces 20.8PS of power and 20.1Nm of torque.