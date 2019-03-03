Inspired by Wing Commander Abhinandan, Madhya Pradesh couple names baby after him

MANDSAUR: On the day when Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India from Pakistan, Priyanka Dave in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur gave birth to a baby. Inspired by Abhinandan's grit and courage, Priyanka and her husband Dharmendra named their son after the IAF braveheart.

The family too was elated at the couple's decision to name the baby after the air warrior. Like every doting father, Dharmendra too is already planning a future for his son. He said that he will inspire his son to become like Abhinandan and serve the country.

Apart from Priyanka and Dharmendra, a couple in Rajasthan too had named an infant after the IAF pilot. On Friday evening, when IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was waiting to be released by Pakistan, all members of a family in Rajasthan's Alwar were watching the live telecast on news channels. At that moment, the woman who was pregnant, who was also watching TV, went into labour and was rushed for delivery.

"My daughter-in-law delivered baby boy last evening and we named him Abhinandan in honour of the IAF pilot. We are proud of the pilot and therefore we named him (the baby) Abhinandan," Janesh Bhutani, grandfather of the child, said.

"By naming my son as Abhinandan, we will keep him reminding about the valour of the pilot and I would like him to become a brave soldier like him when he grows up," Sapna Devi, mother of the newborn, said. The family lives in Kishangarh bas in Alwar.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after his MiG-21 Bison fighter plane crashed on the other side of LoC while on a mission on Wednesday. He returned to India late on Friday evening.