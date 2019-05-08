Major accident in Chhindwara: 5 killed, 19 injured as bus collides with truck

New Delhi: At least five persons were killed and 19 others were injured after a passenger bus carrying a marriage party collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

The accident took place at Sarna-Bangaon road. As per the report, one side of the bus, which was carrying almost 50 passengers, was totally damaged in the collision. The drivers of both truck, as well as the bus, are said to be on the run after the accident.

The locals helped reached the injured to the district hospital where they are being given medical treatment. According to reports, 3 out of 19 injured passengers are said to be in a critical state. One person succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital.

Office Of Superintendent Of Police, Chhindwara Manoj Kumar Rai confirmed that five people have been killed in the mishap. He visited the hospital and instructed the health officials to ensure the provision of treatment to every injured.

In the meantime, the relatives of those killed in the accidents created a ruckus at the hospital after the management decided to send the bodies for postmortem. Following the chaos, a heavy police force was deployed at the hospital.