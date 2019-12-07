हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army

MP: Impostor who fled away with two Army INSAS rifles caught on camera

A man, wearing a black t-shirt, had fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the (AEC) Training Centre here.

MP: Impostor who fled away with two Army INSAS rifles caught on camera

Pachmarhi: An imposter, who posed as an Army officer and fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the Army Education Corps (AEC) Training Centre in Pachmarhi on Friday, was caught on CCTV camera installed in the restaurant.

According to news agency ANI, the man wearing a black shirt had fled away with two INSAS assault rifles belonging to the sentries guarding the (AEC) Training Centre here.

The incident took place between 3 am to 4 am on Friday when an unknown person asked the sentries to call their superior.

Sources later confirmed that the unknown individual posed as a military officer and asked the sentries to call their superior posing as the Duty Officer there.

When the sentries returned to their post, they could not locate the person and realised that he escaped with two INSAS rifles, four magazines and at least 20 rounds.

Following the incident, a case was registered and the police began a probe into the matter.

