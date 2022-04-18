हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

After Raj Thackeray's warning, Maharashtra restricts use of loudspeakers at religious places, new guidelines soon

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said that the state govt will soon issue new guidelines for the use of loudspeakers at religious places.

Pic for representational use only

Mumbai: Maharashtra Director General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner will prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers which will be issued in a couple of days, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Monday.

Walse Patil's comments came amid the demand raised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the BJP for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

“The state's director general of police (Rajnish Seth) and Mumbai CP (Sanjay Pandey) will sit together and prepare guidelines (over the use of loudspeakers) for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them," he told reporters.

 

 

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had asked the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 arguing that members of other communities are unwillingly forced to listen to the prayers of Muslims due to the loud sound. He had threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques in a higher volume after May 3.

“Strict action will be taken if any individual or organisation tries to create a communal divide and vitiate the atmosphere,” he added. The BJP has supported Raj Thackeray's demand. Walse Patil said the Home department and the police are keeping a close watch on the present situation in the state. 

