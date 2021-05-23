Maharashtra may lift lockdown on this date, state minister gives hints, here's what he said

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases across Maharashtra drops, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is reportedly planning to lift the lockdown restrictions in a ‘phased manner’.

State health minister Rajesh Tope asserted that if the positivity rate drops below 10 per cent and the number of active cases declines, the government may announce some relaxations in curbs after June 1.

“The government will assess the situation in the last week of May. If the positivity rate falls below 10 per cent and the number of active cases comes down, the state may consider easing some restrictions,” he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

However, he asserted that a final decision will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray, keeping in mind the impending threat of a probable third COVID-19 wave.

On April 5, Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like restrictions followed by stricter curbs on April 15.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 26,133 fresh COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55,53,225 and the toll to 87,300. With 40,294 patients getting discharged during the day, Maharashtra’s overall count of recoveries rose to 51,11,095, leaving the state with 3,52,247 active cases. The case recovery rate has improved to 92.04 per cent while the fatality rate increased to 1.57 per cent.