Maharashtra secretariat to remain shut till April 30 for sanitisation after 4 employees test coronavirus COVID-19 positive

The Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, will remain shut for the next two days for sanitisation after four of its employees tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, said the Maharashtra government on Tuesday. The state government announced that the building premises of the ministry in South Mumbai will be closed for sanitization on April 29 and 30 to prevent the increase of the infection.

On April 27, the administration had announced that disinfectant will be sprayed and sanitization of the entire building will be done after the employees working in the Maharashtra Secretariat were found infected with COVID-19.

On receiving the report, the government employees were immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment and the building was evacuated for sanitization. The main building of the ministry has offices of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and all the ministers and secretaries including the Chief Secretary. However, currently, the Mantralaya is working with thin attendance in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Recently, a cabinet minister in Maharashtra, Jitendra Awhad, is already undergoing treatment at the hospital after he was found coronavirus positive. The infection in Maharashtra is spreading rapidly and now it has the highest number of cases across the country.