हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Maharashtra secretariat to remain shut till April 30 for sanitisation after 4 employees test coronavirus COVID-19 positive

The state government announced that the building premises of the ministry in South Mumbai will be closed for sanitization on April 29 and 30 to prevent the increase of the infection. 

Maharashtra secretariat to remain shut till April 30 for sanitisation after 4 employees test coronavirus COVID-19 positive

The Maharashtra secretariat, Mantralaya, will remain shut for the next two days for sanitisation after four of its employees tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19, said the Maharashtra government on Tuesday. The state government announced that the building premises of the ministry in South Mumbai will be closed for sanitization on April 29 and 30 to prevent the increase of the infection. 

On April 27, the administration had announced that disinfectant will be sprayed and sanitization of the entire building will be done after the employees working in the Maharashtra Secretariat were found infected with COVID-19. 

On receiving the report, the government employees were immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment and the building was evacuated for sanitization. The main building of the ministry has offices of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and all the ministers and secretaries including the Chief Secretary. However, currently, the Mantralaya is working with thin attendance in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Recently, a cabinet minister in Maharashtra, Jitendra Awhad, is already undergoing treatment at the hospital after he was found coronavirus positive.  The infection in Maharashtra is spreading rapidly and now it has the highest number of cases across the country.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Cops trying to prevent religious gathering attacked in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Corona Meter
  • 29974Confirmed
  • 7027Discharged
  • 937Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT44M16S

Taal Thok Ke: Politics on Bulandshahr, why silence on Palghar?