MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020: Science students record highest pass percent; 91.27% students pass in commerce stream

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the much-awaited Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020, which was made available on the board's official website at 1 PM on Thursday (July 16). After official declaration, the results are now available on MSBSHSE's official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

MSBSHSE has shared the result statistics according to which 90.66% of regular students have passed the Maharashtra HSC board exam. According to the statistics shared by the board, the overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 87.69% up from last year’s 83.18%. The freshers recorded a success rate of 90.66% while only 39.03% of repeaters passed.

This year, students of the science stream of the Maharashtra Board have recorded the highest pass percentage in the Maharashtra HSC 2020 exam with 96.93 percent. In the Commerce stream, Maharashtra Board students have recorded a pass percentage of 91.27 in the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020. The pass percent saw an increase by 2.99 percent from last year. In 2019, the pass percentage in the Commerce stream was at 88.28.

Science students have recorded the highest pass percentage of 96.93% followed by Commerce students (91.27%), Arts students (82.63%) and MCVC (86.07%).

Konkan division has once again topped among districts with 95.89 per cent. The Pune division with 92.50 per cent bagged the second position. The Aurangabad has recorded the lowest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent. Last year, Aurangabad was at the 4th position.

Lakhs of students who appeared in the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam are advised to keep their MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC 12th Admit Card 2020 ready and mobiles, laptops charged to check marks on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

A total of 15.05 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam in 2020, which were conducted before the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country.

Students can check the performance of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Satara, Solapur, Kalyan schools on mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, boardmarksheet.maharashtra.gov.in, DigiLocker app.

Here's how to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 online:

1. Students should first visit the official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

2. They should click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Now enter your roll number and other details and click on submit

4. You can see your result on your computer/ smartphone

5. Now download your result and take a printout for future reference

The result will show the student's name, subject-wise marks, and total score secured by him/her.

The students can also check their Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC result 2020 via SMS. They just need to opt message option on their phone, and type MH<exam name> <Seat No> and send it to 57766.

The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18. Out of the 15 lakh registered students, 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. A total of 1,919 students with special needs were registered for the MSBSHSE exams.

According to reports, the evaluation of answer sheets of Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam was started by on May 6 and around 42 lakhs out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were reportedly evaluated for the Mumbai division till July 19.

In 2019, Maharashtra SSC and HSC results were declared on June 8, 2019.