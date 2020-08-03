हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Mumbai shops will remain open on all days from August 5, announces BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a circular announcing that Mumbai shops will remain open on all seven days of the effective August 5. The BMC has also allowed all the liquor shops to open as long it strictly adheres to the guidelines.

Mumbai shops will remain open on all days from August 5, announces BMC
Representational Image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a circular announcing that Mumbai shops will remain open on all seven days of the effective August 5. The BMC has also allowed all the liquor shops to open as long it strictly adheres to the guidelines.

In a circular, it said, "All shops shall remain open on all days on all sides of the road irrespective of even and odds..."

It added, "It is directed that the liquor shops are allowed to remain open...for sale across the counter but shall strictly adhere to National Directives of COVID-19 for safe distancing and covering of masks...On violation of such directives, FIR will be lodged against the owner of the shop and the persons found violating the same and strict action shall be initiated."

This will remain in force till August 31.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
