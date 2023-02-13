4 Upcoming Stocks Split in Next 10 Days: Check Record Date, Face Value and Other Details

New Delhi: In the next ten days, the shares of Vaxtex, Accuracy Shipping, Shreeji Translogistics, and KCD Industries will turn stock split. These 4 stocks to turn ex-split are listed below.

Vaxtex Cotfab Limited stock split, record dates, face value

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for Sub-division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each into 2 (Two) Equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each," Vaxtex Cotfab Limited said in an NSE Filing.

Accuracy Shipping stock split, record dates, face value

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the resolution on 01st February, 2022 and has fixed the record date as Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up, pursuant to the shareholders’ approval received through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 19th January, 2023," Accuracy Shipping said in an NSE Filing.

IRB Infra stock split, record dates, face value

"In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Wednesday, February 22, 2023 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division /split of every 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through Postal Ballot on February 06, 2023," IRB Infra said in an NSE Filing.

KCD Industries India Ltd stock split, record dates, face value

“We would like to inform to the exchange that Board of the Directors of the Company have considered and fixed Friday, 17th February 2023 as the 'Record Date', for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for the following corporate action sub-division/split of equity shares of the company: 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each," KCD Industries India Ltd said in an NSE Filing.