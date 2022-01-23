5 multibagger stocks that more than doubled investors’ wealth in few weeks; have you invested?

New Delhi: In the recent past few weeks, several stocks have turned multibagger, growing investors’ money in no time. For instance, more than 10 BSE-listed microcap stocks have managed to deliver sharp returns to their investors in the first few days of 2022.

Here are 5 multibagger stocks that more than doubled investors money in no time:

Genesys International Corporation

Genesys International Corporation, a mutlibagger small-cap stock, has jumped 177.48% in the past six months. During the December-end quarter, ace investor Ashish Kacholia has also invested in the mutlibagger small-cap stock, according to the company’s latest shareholding pattern.

Kacholia has owned 6,08,752 equity shares in Genesys International Corporation, which translated to 1.95 per cent stakes, according to the December shareholding pattern released on the BSE.

SEL Manufacturing Company

SEL Manufacturing Company is another multibagger stock that provided fantastic returns to investors in the past few months. In the past 3 months, the multibagger penny stock jumped from Rs 0.35 to Rs 87.45.

KIFS Financial Services

KIFS Financial Services has jumped the most (207 per cent) in 2022 so far. The shares of the company rose from Rs 43.5 on December 31, to Rs 133.4 on Friday`s closing, BSE data showed.

AK Spintex

AK Spintex share price has jumped 253.75% in the past six months. The stock has increased from Rs 24 to Rs 84.90, providing fantastic returns to investors in just a few days. Also Read: Budget 2022: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain volatile in the run-up to Budget

Tranway Technologies

Another multibagger stock that has witnessed a sharp rise in the past few months is Tranway Technologies. The stock has jumped from Rs 7.35 to Rs 16.26 in the last 180 days. Also Read: iPhone 14 series launch in 2022: Everything you need to know

