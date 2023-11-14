BSE, NSE, Forex Markets Closed On Account Of Diwali Balipratipada Today

New Delhi: The BSE, NSE and forex markets will be closed on Tuesday (November 14) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

On Monday, the benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw a decline amidst selling pressure in IT, consumer durables, and financial stocks.

Investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the impending release of inflation data, leading to a reversal of the gains made on Diwali day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 325.58 points or 0.50%, settling at 64,933.87. Throughout the day, it witnessed a decline of 406.09 points or 0.62%, reaching 64,853.36. Simultaneously, the Nifty saw a decrease of 82 points or 0.42%, closing at 19,443.55.