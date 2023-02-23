Eight Adani Group Firms End Lower; Some Hit Lower Circuit Limits During the Day

New Delhi: Shares of eight Adani Group firms out of the ten listed entities ended the day in the negative territory, extending their previous day's decline, amid an overall weak trend in the equity market. On Thursday, Adani Transmission stock declined by 5 percent, Adani Green Energy dipped by 5 percent, and Adani Total Gas (4.99 percent) and Adani Power (4.98 percent) on the BSE.

Shares of Adani Wilmar fell 3.97 percent, Adani Enterprises slipped 1.51 percent, ACC (0.82 percent), and NDTV (0.45 percent). Some of the group firms also hit their lower circuit limits during the day.

However, two group firms managed to end the trade in the green, with Adani Ports climbing 0.96 percent and Ambuja Cements gaining 0.43 percent. Shares of Adani Group firms had fallen sharply on Wednesday, with all the listed firms ending in the red.

In the broader market, the BSE Sensex fell 139.18 points or 0.23 percent to settle at 59,605.80, registering its fifth day of decline.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research last month made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. All the ten listed firms have together lost Rs 11,81,750.04 crore in market valuation since the US short-seller came out with its report on January 24.