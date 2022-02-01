हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE Sensex

Budget 2022: Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 662 points

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 662.6 points or 1.14 per cent at 58,676.77 at 9.24 am.

Budget 2022: Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 662 points

Hours ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Tuesday, equity indices opened in green with the Sensex up by 662.6 points and Nifty up by 175.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 662.6 points or 1.14 per cent at 58,676.77 at 9.24 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,514.85 at 9.24 am, up by 175.00 points or 1.01 per cent.

On the Sensex, all the sectors were trading with a positive bias except oil and gas sector. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Central governments Budget for 2022-2023 in Parliament at 11 am on Tuesday. 

