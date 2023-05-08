topStoriesenglish2604462
NewsBusinessMarkets
MANKIND PHARMA IPO

Mankind Pharma To Make Stock Market Debut Tomorrow, GMP Indicates Stellar Listing

As per reports, the Mankind Pharma latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 103, suggesting that the scrip will have a remarkable debut on its stock market listing. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mankind Pharma To Make Stock Market Debut Tomorrow, GMP Indicates Stellar Listing

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma is all set to make its stock market debut on Monday, with the grey market prices indicating a bumper listing on bourses. 

 

 

Mankind Pharma IPO GMP

As per reports, the Mankind Pharma latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 103, suggesting that the scrip will have a remarkable debut on its stock market listing. 

Mankind IPO Stock Market Listing

Post the public subscription, the shares of Mankind Pharma are expected to go live on stock exchanges today (May 8, 2023).

Mankind IPO Details

The company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja and Sheetal Arora. Besides, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige Limited, and Link Investment Trust will participate in the OFS. Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar