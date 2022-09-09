Market closes with green sign today; benchmark index Sensex ends at 59,688 points

Mumbai: Closing down the second consecutive day rally, India’s stock market benchmark sensex closed 105 points up on Friday in a volatile session. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex climbed to 59,793.14 points by 0.18 % higher. It was closed down at 59,688 points by 0.18 higher.

The markets saw volatile activity. The Sensex rose to 60,119.80 points in the early morning session after opening the day considerably higher at 60,045.75 points. The Sensex momentarily fell into the red during the afternoon session, hitting an intraday low of 59,634.39 points.

The market has been on a surge for the past two days. On Thursday, the Sensex increased by 659.31 points, or 1.12%. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 index, which is more inclusive, increased 34.60 points, or 0.19 percent, from its previous day's finish of 17,798.75 points to 17,833.35 points.

Earlier, the Nifty started the day up at 17,923.35 points and reached a high of 17,925.95 points in morning session. The Nifty tumbled to a low of 17,786.00 points in the intra-day.

The Nifty had gained 174.35 points or 0.99 per cent on Thursday. There was good buying support in banking and IT stocks. IndusInd Bank jumped 2.60 per cent to Rs 1136.90. State Bank of India soared 1.61 per cent to Rs 553.45. Axis Bank rose 0.64 per cent to Rs 784.85.

Tech Mahindra rose 3.32 per cent to Rs 1126.55. Infosys climbed 2.43 per cent to Rs 1511.85.HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and ITC were among the major Sensex gainers.

UltraTech Cement dropped 1.94 per cent to Rs 6784.05.The index major Reliance Industries Limited closed 0.64 per cent down at Rs 2568.60.Other major Sensex losers were: L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corporation and Sun Pharma.

(With ANI Inputs)