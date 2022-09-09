Private lender Axis Bank hikes interest rates on FDs below 2 crore; Check the new rates

New Delhi: Private lender Axis bank has increased the interest rate on Fixed Deposit (FDs) below 2 crore by 25 bps. The new rates will be effective from September 9, according to the bank’s website. The bank has hiked interest rates on various tenor FDs ranging from 7 days to 10 years and the interest rates are range between 2.75 % to 5.75 %.

(ALSO READ: Govt bans EXPORT of broken rice from today; here's WHY)

Axis Bank FD Rates below 2 crore

The bank has increased rate by 25 bps from 2.50 % to 2.75 % on FDs maturing in 7 days to 14 days and 15 days to 29 days. The new rate for FDs maturing between 30 days to 45 days, 46 days to 60 days, and 61 days to less than 3 months is 3.25 %. An interest rate of 3.75 % will be given for tenors of 3 months to less than 4 months, 4 months to less than 5 months, and 5 months to less than 6 months.

(ALSO READ: Good news for outdoor eaters! Calorie counts will be on menu cards)

For FDs maturing between 6 months to less than 7 months, an interest rate of 4.65 % will be provided now. Ironically, an interest rate of 4.40 % will be given for that maturing between 7 months to less than 8 months. 4.65 % interest rate is for between 8 months to less than 9 months. The rate is now 4.75 % for the FDs maturing between 9 months to less than 1 year, that goes to5.45 % for 1 year to 1 year 11 days.

The interest rate will keep the same for the FDs maturing between 1 year 25 days to less than 2 years. It is now 5.70 % for over 2 years to less than 5 years. And the interest rate for FDs between 5 years to 10 years is 5.75 %.