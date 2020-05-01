Markets closed today on account of Labour Day

New Delhi: The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Labour Day.

In the previous session on Monday, markets closed with the BSE Sensex rallying over 1000 points in closing trade. The BSE Sensex soared 997.46 points or 3.05 percent to end at 33,717.62 while the NSE Nifty surged 306.55 points or 3.21 percent to close at 9,859.90.

Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 7,68,168.35 crore to Rs 1,29,41,620.82 crore in four trading days as compared to Rs 1,21,73,452.47 on Friday (April 24).

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 13.40 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Maruti and Infosys. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose up to 1.46 per cent. BSE metal index zoomed 8.27 per cent, followed by auto, IT, teck and oil and gas.

On the BSE, 1,342 companies advanced and 1,093 declined, while 171 remained unchanged.

Sentiments in the domestic market are easing amidst hope of gradual lifting of lockdowns that have been imposed to contain infection of COVID-19. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus disease.