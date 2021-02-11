हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Markets open with minor cuts; Nifty extends gain in early trade

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Titan, M&M, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Bank, Maruti, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS and HCL Tech, falling uto 1.85 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Bharti Airtel, RIL, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, SBI, Bajaj Finserve, Dr Reddy, Axis Bank, Tech Maindra, Powergrid, Asian Paint and Nestle, rising upto 1.22 percent.

New Delhi: Markets opened with minor cuts on Thursday though the broader NSE Nifty shed its losses to turn green, after minutes into the trading.

At 9.33 am the BSE Sensex was trading 27.62 points or 0.05 percent lower at 51,281.77. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty was trading higher at 15,114.50, up by 8.00  points or 0.05 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, having climbed for four sessions straight to be up over 10% so far this year. Japan`s Nikkei was shut after ending at a 30-year peak on Wednesday, while Australia`s main index held near an 11-month top. Futures for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both dipped 0.1%, having again hit historic highs on Wednesday, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Wednesday, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after a choppy session. After swinging 666.64 points, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,309.39. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent to 15,106.50.

