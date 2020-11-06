Diwali to Diwali: These 5 ‘rocket’ shares expected to give you great returns in 1 year

New Delhi: Amidst the continuous ups and downs in the Indian share markets, you could buy shares this Diwali that will give you great returns by Diwali next year.

The experts at our business channel, Zee Business has taken 5 stocks that may give you good returns in one year.

The Zee Business experts have chosen 5 ‘rocket’ Diwali to Diwali shares that have good prospects.

The following stocks defined as per their target price and their current market price

1. Zee Business Market expert Ambarish Baliga has chosen Mahindra Holidays.

Target price: Rs 280

CMP: Rs 171

2. Zee Business Market expert Rakesh Bansal has chosen Escorts. HE says, buy the stock when you see price correction.

CMP: Rs 1195

Target price: Rs 1500

3. Yes Securities has selected KPR, India's leading garment exporter.

Target: Rs 1105

50 percent upside

4. Yes Securities has chosen Manappuram Finance Limited. The Non-Banking Financial Company has following prospects:

Target price: Rs 225

45 percent upside

5. Yes Securities has chosen Kansai Nerolac.

Target price: Rs 700

36 percent upside

In other news, a global rally on the back of an expected US election outcome, along with healthy domestic Q2 results and a rise in foreign fund inflows, pushed the Indian equity indices higher on November 5. Globally, investors appeared upbeat about the prospects of a "blue wave" outcome in the US elections, as seen in the rally in world markets.

Investors’ wealth zoomed by Rs 2.78 lakh crore as markets witnessed heavy buying, with the Sensex reclaiming the 41,000-mark. The 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 724.02 points or 1.78 per cent to close at 41,340.16.

Helped by across-the-board buying, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 2,78,054.29 crore to Rs 1,62,27,243.78 crore.