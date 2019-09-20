Markets post biggest 1-day gain in 10 years – Here are top 5 jumps in a single day

New Delhi:Markets gave a big thumbs up to Finance Ministry's announcement on reduction of corporate tax and MAT rates with both the domestic equity indices closing 5.32 percent higher on Friday.

In its largest single-day jump in the last 10 years, the BSE Sensex rose 1921.15 points or 5.32 percent at 38,014.62 while the NSE Nifty zoomed 569.40 points or 5.32 percent to 11,274.20.

Here is looking at top 5 single day gains

On May 20 2019 Sensex zoomed by 1421.90 points to close at 39,352, biggest singel day since 2013, a day after exit polls predicted that once again Modi-led NDA government will come to power. The NSE Nifty too rose 421.10 points to 11,828.

August 26, 2019, Markets witnessed sharp rally on the back of FM's announcements of measures to boost economy. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 793 points or 2.16 percent, to settle at 37,494.

On March 01 2016 Sensex posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly seven years, soaring 777.35 points to close at 23,779.35. The Nifty also climbed 235.25 points to 7,222.30 on RBI rate cut hope, strengthening of the rupee and other global factors

On October 12, 2018, Sensex recorded biggest single-day gain in 2 years. The 30-share index closed the session with a gain of 732.43 points or 2.15 percent at 34,733.58.

May 23, 2019, Sensex surging over 1,000 points to breach the 40,000-mark for the first time ever with initial trends showed the BJP getting a strong majority in Lok Sabha election 2019. Sensex touched a high of 40,124.96, however could not maintain the steam and ended lower.