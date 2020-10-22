Markets snap 4-day rising streak; Sensex falls nearly 150 points, Nifty drops below 11,900

New Delhi: Markets ended four sessions of gains on Thursday tracking losses in IT, banking and energy stocks amid a negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 148.82 points or 0.37 per cent to finish at 40,558.49. Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 41.20 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 11,896.45.

Top laggard in the Sensex pack, were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, RIL, Asian Paint, and Bajaj Auto, declining 3.10 percent.

On the other hand, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, LT, HUL, Powergrid, ITC and M&M were among the major gainers, jumping up to 3.10 percent.

BSE IT, bankex, healthcare, finance, energy and teck indices slid up to 0.70 per cent, while telecom, power, utilities, capital goods and industrials indices rose as much as 2.53 per cent. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmark, spurting up to 0.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 4 paise to close at 73.54 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 162.94 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 40,707.31, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 40.85 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 11,937.65.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,108.48 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22 per cent higher at USD 41.82 per barrel.