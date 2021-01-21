Sensex creates history, crosses 50,000-mark; Nifty tops 14,700

New Delhi: Equity benchmarks galloped to lifetime highs on Thursday while the 30-share BSE Sensex created history by crossing the 50,000-mark.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex rose 266.96 points or 0.54 percent to 50,059.08. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 82.80 points or 0.57 percent to 14,727.50.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Titan, RIL, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paint, Axis Bank and DrReddy, rising upto 2.61 percent. On the other hand, major losers were TCS, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Nestle, falling upto 0.43 percent.

Asian stocks rose to new record highs on Thursday, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched record highs and was last up 0.85%. Chinese blue-chips added 1.2%, Australian shares climbed 0.69% and Hong Kong`s Hang Seng breached the 30,000 level, rising 0.31%. Japan`s Nikkei was up 0.72%, less than 1% off three-decade highs reached last week. The rises in Asia followed fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83%, the S&P 500 gained 1.39% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97%. On Thursday, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 ticked up to new records, and were last up 0.26%, Reuters added.