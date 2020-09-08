Sensex ends 52 points lower; Nifty slides below 11,350

New Delhi: Markets pared intra-day gains to end in the red on Tuesday 52 points lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 51.88 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 38,365.35 while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 37.70 points or 0.33 per cent to 11,317.35.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Bharti airtel, Axis Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma, NTPC, SBI, LT, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Asian Paint, falling upto 4.13 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were HCL Tech, Infosys, RIL, TCS, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Maruti and Bajaj Auto, rising upto 2.26 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while stock exchanges in Europe opened in the red. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.69 per cent lower at USD 41.30 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 25 paise to close at 73.63 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 60.05 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,417.23, while Nifty advanced 21.20 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 11,355.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 6.93 crore on a net basis on Monday.