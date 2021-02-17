Sensex falls 260 points, Nifty trades below 15,300

New Delhi: Markets opened with minor cuts on Tuesday amidst mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex dropped 259.98 points or 0.50 percent to 51,844.19 while the NSE Nifty tanked 50.00 points or 0.33 percent to 15,263.45 in early trade.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Nestle, ONGC, HDFC, TCS, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HUL, Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Asian Paint, to fall below 4.58 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Bajaj Auto, M&M, NTPC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, and RIL, rising upto 1.51 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower. After touching a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 49.96 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,104.17. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 1.25 points or 0.01 per cent lower to close at 15,313.45.

Australia`s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.06% in early trading, while Japan`s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.12%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.37%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average scored another record closing high on Tuesday, climbing 0.2%. The S&P 500 fell 0.06%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.34%. The MSCI`s global stock index was down 0.1%, a Reuters report said.

U.S. crude futures slipped 0.6% to $59.71 a barrel on Wednesday after poking above $60 on Tuesday, while Brent crude futures were also down 0.6% at $62.95, Reuters added.

With Agency Inputs