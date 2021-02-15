Sensex hits 52,000-mark for first time ever, Nifty at new lifetime high

New Delhi: Markets rose to an all-time high on Monday led by broad-based gains on strong December-quarter corporate earnings amidst positive global cues with the Sensex crossing 52,000-mark for first time ever.

The BSE Sensex rallied 463.71 points to of 52,008.01 in opening session while the NSE Nifty surged 126.25 points to record 15,289.55.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4% to 736.4. Japan`s Nikkei climbed 1.1%, despite data showing the country`s recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter, a Reuters report said.

Live TV

#mute

Australia`s benchmark index added 0.9% while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3% in early Asian trading. China and Hong Kong markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, Reuters added. Brent crude rose $1 to $63.43 a barrel. U.S. crude oil gained $1.2 to $60.7.