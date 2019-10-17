Sensex jumps 453 points, Nifty gains 122 points; Yes Bank, Tata Motors, stocks advance

The Indian indices gained over 1 percent on Thursday with the BSE Sensex advancing 453 points after closing at 39,052. The 50-stock Nifty went up 122 points to 11,586 levels, while the Bank Nifty index surged 455 points to end the day at 28,989 levels.

Auto stocks led the bull run with the BSE Auto index gaining 2.93 per cent. Tata Motors share price advanced 13.35 per cent, shares of Motherson Sumi Systems scaled 12.23 per cent, TVS Motor Company shares jumped 8.42 per cent, Eicher Motors scrip advanced 7.74 per cent, Bharat Forge surged 4.69 per cent while Bajaj Auto share price added 3.89 per cent.

Banking stocks also witnessed fresh buying as the BSE Banking index shot up near 1.6 per cent in the intraday trade. YES Bank share price gained skyrocketed over 15 per cent, RBL Bank shares soared 12.32 per cent, shares of IndusInd Bank went up 5.18 per cent, State Bank of India stocks went northward 3.73 per cent while Axis Bank scrip added 2.46 per cent.

Among the major Asian markets, the Japanese Nikkei index plunged slid 0.09 per cent, South Korean Kospi lost 0.23 per cent, Hang Seng added 0.69 per cent while the Shanghai markets went down 0.05 per cent in the intraday trade.