हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Sensex jumps over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,850

The 30-share index was trading 333.69 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 52,920.53 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 101.65 points or 0.64 per cent to 15,864.70.

Sensex jumps over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,850

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share index was trading 333.69 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 52,920.53 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 101.65 points or 0.64 per cent to 15,864.70.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, PowerGrid and Dr Reddy's were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex slipped 66.23 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 52,586.84, while the broader NSE Nifty dipped 15.40 points or 0.10 per cent to 15,763.05.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,848.31 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Barring financials, June quarter earnings so far have been encouraging and most companies succeeded to beat consensus estimates, which offered comfort and aided to restrict sharp fall despite selling pressure in global equities," said Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Further, persistent soft monetary policy stance of Federal Reserve along with least possibility of any reversal of monthly bond buying in the near to medium term and recent softening of dollar index augur well for emerging markets including India, Modi added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.14 per cent to USD 74.55 per barrel. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sensex todayNifty 50BSE SensexBSENSENifty
Next
Story

Fino Payments Bank files Rs 1,300-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Must Watch

PT10M1S

1 Minute, 1 News: Rain becomes cause of disaster in many Indian states