Sensex rises 167 points, Nifty ends above 8,870

New Delhi: The markets ended in green in tandem with global stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 167.19 points or 0.56 percent to 30,196.17 while the NSE Nifty closed 55.85 points or 0.63 percent higher at 8,879.10.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 25 paise to settle at 75.66 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Major gainer in the Sensex pack was Bharti Airtel. The company’s scrip rose 11.34 percent despite posting heavy Q4 losses. The Telecom operator on Monday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 fiscal mainly on account of provisions for statutory dues.

Other major gainers were ONGC, Ultrachem, ITC, Powergrid, NTPC, Tata Steel, Maruti, HDFC, M&M, Kotak Bank and Titan, rising upto 5.76 percent.

Major laggards on the other hand were, IndusInd Bank, RIL, LT, SBI, HUL, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Nestle, falling upto 2.39 percent.

In the previous session on Monday, Equity benchmark Sensex plunged over 1,000 points at closing dragged by losses in banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex tanked 1068.75 points or 3.44 percent to 30,028.98. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty declined 303.75 points or 3.32 percent to 8,833.10.