BSE

Sensex soars 376 points, Nifty ends above 9,900

The rupee pared initial gains and closed 17 paise lower at 76.20 against the US dollar.

Sensex soars 376 points, Nifty ends above 9,900

Mumbai: Markets ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights amidst strong cues from global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 376.42 points or 1.13 percent to close at 33,605.22. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended 100.30 points or 1.02 percent higher at 9,914.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Titan, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Ultrachem and Maruti, rising upto 4.16 percent.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank , ITC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Powergrid, SunPharma, LT, Nestle, NTPC and M&M were among the major laggards, falling upto 2.75 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared initial gains and closed 17 paise lower at 76.20 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex fell 552.09 points or 1.63 percent to end at 33,228.80. The NSE Nifty on the other hand finished 159.20 points or 1.60 percent to 9,813.70.

