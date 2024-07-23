Sensex Surges 264.33 Points, Nifty Jumps 73.3 Points Ahead Of Budget Presentation
Sensex surged by 264.33 points to reach 80,766.41, while the Nifty also showed strong performance, rising by 73.3 points to 24,582.55.
In a promising start to the trading day, the Sensex surged by 264.33 points to reach 80,766.41, while the Nifty also showed strong performance, rising by 73.3 points to 24,582.55. This upbeat momentum comes as investors eagerly anticipate the upcoming Budget presentation.
