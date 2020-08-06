Sensex surges 369 points post RBI policy; Nifty tops 11,200

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday after the RBI left key interest rates unchanged, maintaining an accommodative stance to boost growth.

The BSE Sensex ended 362.12 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 38,025.45. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 98.50 points or 0.89 per cent to 11,200.15.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, TCS, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Titan, ONGC, HDFC bank and HUL, rising upto 3.82 percent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, M&M, L&T, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, SBI and Ultrachem were among the laggards, falling upto 0.75 percent.

Earlier in the day, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, left the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 4 per cent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate stands at 3.35.

On the currency front, the rupee settled flat at 74.94 against US dollar.

In the global market, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo closed in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a negative note in early deals. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.04 per cent to USD 45.19 per barrel.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 24.58 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 37,663.33, while the Nifty inched up 6.40 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 11,101.65.