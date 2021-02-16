हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BSE

Sensex surges over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400

After touching a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 322.33 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 52,476.46. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 108.40 points or 0.71 per cent up at 15,423.10. It touched a record of 15,431.75 in early trade.

Sensex surges over 300 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points to scale a new record peak in early trade on Tuesday driven by gains in index majors HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries amid positive trend in global markets.

After touching a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in the opening session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 322.33 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 52,476.46.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 108.40 points or 0.71 per cent up at 15,423.10. It touched a record of 15,431.75 in early trade.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, SBI and Tech Mahindra.

Live TV

#mute

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Nestle India were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 609.83 points or 1.18 per cent up at its new closing peak of 52,154.13, while Nifty soared 151.40 points or 1 per cent to finish at a record 15,314.70.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,234.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, "bull markets have an uncanny ability to climb many walls of worries. And, this bull market, in typical style, is consistently climbing many such walls.

"The bulls are focussed on growth and earnings recovery and the incredibly improving COVID incidence. FPIs feel that India has the best post-COVID rebound story. In such a favourable setting, investors should remain invested with occasional profit booking," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.62 per cent higher at USD 63.69 per barrel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Rs 819-crore RailTel IPO opens today, February 16: Should you subscribe to it?

Must Watch

PT2M29S

UP: PM Modi to give development work gift to Bahraich on Maharaja Suheldev's birth anniversary