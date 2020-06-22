Sensex surges over 421 points in early trade led by gains in index-heavyweights

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Monday amid positive global cues and foreign fund inflow.

The BSE Sensex was trading 421.66 points or 1.21 per cent, higher at 35,153.39 in early trade. Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 122.95 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 10,367.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, RIL, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, rising around 7 per cent. On the other hand, TCS, ONGC, M&M and Infosys were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 523.68 points, or 1.53 per cent, higher at 34,731.73, and the broader Nifty surged 152.75 points, or 1.51 per cent, to 10,244.40.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,237 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

U.S. S&P 500 futures were down 0.4% at 2323 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.05% in earlier trade, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat while mainland Chinese stocks ticked up 0.3% to 3-1/2-month highs.